Nextech3D.ai Cuts Stake in Arway Corporation

May 24, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

NexTech AR Solutions (TSE:NTAR) has released an update.

Nextech3D.ai Corporation has sold 2 million shares of Arway Corporation, reducing its ownership stake from 45.6% to 38.6%. The shares, representing around 7% of Arway’s total issued and outstanding shares as of May 17, 2024, were sold in a private transaction for $100,000. Nextech3D.ai retains a fluctuating investment interest in Arway, with future adjustments depending on market conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

