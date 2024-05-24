Nextech3D.ai Cuts Stake in Arway Corporation

NexTech AR Solutions (TSE:NTAR) has released an update.

Nextech3D.ai Corporation has sold 2 million shares of Arway Corporation, reducing its ownership stake from 45.6% to 38.6%. The shares, representing around 7% of Arway’s total issued and outstanding shares as of May 17, 2024, were sold in a private transaction for $100,000. Nextech3D.ai retains a fluctuating investment interest in Arway, with future adjustments depending on market conditions.

