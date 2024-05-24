Nextech3D.ai Adjusts Stake in Toggle3D.ai

NexTech AR Solutions (TSE:NTAR) has released an update.

Nextech3D.ai has sold 1 million shares of Toggle3D.ai Inc., reducing its stake from 43% to approximately 39.7%. The disposal took place through a private sale on May 17, 2024, for a total of $50,000, indicating a strategic adjustment of Nextech’s investment portfolio in Toggle. Nextech remains open to altering its investment based on market conditions.

