Nextdoor Holdings (NXDR) Price Target Increased by 13.25% to 2.70

The average one-year price target for Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:NXDR) has been revised to $2.70 / share. This is an increase of 13.25% from the prior estimate of $2.39 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.26% from the latest reported closing price of $1.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nextdoor Holdings. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXDR is 0.06%, an increase of 11.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.20% to 182,365K shares. The put/call ratio of NXDR is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 13,661K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,893K shares , representing an increase of 20.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXDR by 53.58% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 11,900K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,661K shares , representing a decrease of 14.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXDR by 10.66% over the last quarter.

Ieq Capital holds 9,717K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing an increase of 97.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXDR by 2,639.59% over the last quarter.

ARKW - ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds 8,710K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,094K shares , representing an increase of 30.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXDR by 1.64% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 7,971K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,867K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXDR by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.