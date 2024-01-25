Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) closed the most recent trading day at $1.55, moving -1.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.19%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 19.8% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.11, indicating a 22.22% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $51.46 million, showing a 3.41% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KIND in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

