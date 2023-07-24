Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) closed at $2.84, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $53.71 million, down 1.52% from the prior-year quarter.

KIND's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.33 per share and revenue of $233.41 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.33% and +9.7%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.