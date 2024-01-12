Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) ended the recent trading session at $1.63, demonstrating a -1.81% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.52%.

The upcoming earnings release of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.22%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $51.46 million, indicating a 3.41% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KIND in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

