Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) closed the latest trading day at $1.89, indicating a -1.56% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.63% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.03% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39%.

The upcoming earnings release of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.10, showcasing a 11.11% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $56.23 million, up 4.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $224.86 million, which would represent changes of 0% and +5.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

