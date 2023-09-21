Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Stock Moves -1.6%: What You Should Know

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) closed at $1.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $56.23 million, up 4.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $224.86 million. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +5.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

