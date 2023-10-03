Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) closed at $1.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 18.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.93%.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $56.23 million, up 4.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $224.86 million, which would represent changes of 0% and +5.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.