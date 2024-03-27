Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) closed at $2.26, marking a +0.89% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 9.8% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.09, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $50.9 million, up 2.26% from the year-ago period.

KIND's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $230.43 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.03% and +5.55%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 20.46% lower. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 40, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.