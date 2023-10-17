Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) closed at $1.94, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had 0% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 7, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.10, indicating a 11.11% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $56.23 million, up 4.22% from the prior-year quarter.

KIND's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $224.86 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +5.68%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

