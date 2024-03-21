Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) standing at $2.13, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.68%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 25.29% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.09, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $50.9 million, up 2.26% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.27 per share and a revenue of $230.43 million, indicating changes of +27.03% and +5.55%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 20.46% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

