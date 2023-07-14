Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) closed at $3.23, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2023. On that day, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $53.71 million, down 1.52% from the prior-year quarter.

KIND's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.33 per share and revenue of $233.41 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.33% and +9.7%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

