Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) ending at $2.20, denoting a -1.79% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.09, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $50.9 million, reflecting a 2.26% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.27 per share and a revenue of $230.43 million, signifying shifts of +27.03% and +5.55%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.