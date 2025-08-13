NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG Project Secures Major Funding Boost

NextDecade Corporation NEXT, a U.S.-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, announced that it has secured a commitment of $1.8 billion toward the expansion of the Rio Grande LNG plant near Brownsville, TX. In a regulatory filing, the company stated that TotalEnergies SE and Global Infrastructure Partners (“GIP”) will contribute $1.8 billion to finance the construction of the project’s fourth liquefaction train.

TotalEnergies will offer $300 million in exchange for a 10% stake in Train 4 of the Rio Grande LNG facility. On the other hand, GIP will invest $1.5 billion for a 50% stake in the same liquefaction train. The agreement with GIP includes a clause stating that if Train 4 meets certain return on investment targets, the ownership stake of NEXT in this project will increase to 60%, while GIP’s stake shall fall to 30%.

The total funding secured for the expansion of the Rio Grande LNG export project reached $3 billion, with NextDecade contributing another $1.2 billion through its subsidiaries for a 40% interest in the fourth liquefaction train. Per the LNG company, it has signed a fixed-price contract with engineering firm Bechtel for the construction of Train 4. The contract is valid until Sept. 15.

NEXT previously stated that project costs for Train 4 of the Rio Grande facility and related infrastructure are estimated to reach nearly $6-$6.2 billion. This estimate aligns with the per-train cost associated with Phase 1 of the Rio Grande LNG project. Train 4 and the proposed Train 5 of the LNG facility are expected to add a combined capacity of 10.8 million tons per annum (mtpa) to the total capacity of the LNG plant. The Rio Grande project is expected to support U.S. LNG exports, reinforcing its position as the largest exporter of the commodity globally.

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Antero Midstream Corporation AM, Galp Energia SGPS SA GLPEY and Enbridge Inc. ENB, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2(Buy).

Antero Midstream generates stable cash flow by providing midstream services under long-term contracts with Antero Resources. The company’s higher dividend yield, compared to its sub-industry peers, makes it an attractive choice for investors who seek consistent returns.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. After the initial exploration phase, Galp estimated that the Mopane prospect could hold nearly 10 billion barrels of oil. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence, with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region.

Enbridge is a leading midstream energy firm that operates an extensive crude oil and liquids transportation network spanning 18,085 miles, along with a gas transportation network covering 71,308 miles. The company has a stable business model supported by take-or-pay contracts, protecting it against commodity price volatility.

