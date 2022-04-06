NextDecade to supply LNG to China's ENN

April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer NextDecade Corp NEXT.O said on Wednesday it had executed an agreement to supply 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum of LNG to a unit of China's ENN Natural Gas Co Ltd 600803.SS.

The agreement is for a term of 20 years and supply will be from the first two trains at NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export project in Brownsville, Texas, with the first train expected to start commercial operations as early as 2026.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

