Jan 19 (Reuters) - NextDecade Corp NEXT.O said on Thursday it will supply 1 million metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas per annum to Japan's Itochu Corp 8001.T for 15 years from its Rio Grande LNG export project in Brownsville, Texas.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

