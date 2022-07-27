NextDecade signs 20-year LNG supply contract with Exxon Mobil

Adds background

July 27 (Reuters) - NextDecade Corp NEXT.O said on Wednesday it will supply 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a unit of Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N for 20 years from its proposed Rio Grande LNG export project in Brownsville, Texas.

NextDecade said the LNG will come from the first two liquefaction trains at Rio Grande, with the first train expected to start commercial operations as early as 2026.

Based on current expected demand for LNG and assuming the further LNG contracting and financing, NextDecade said it anticipates making a positive final investment decision (FID) on up to three trains at Rio Grande in the second half of 2022, with FIDs of its remaining trains to follow thereafter.

The Rio Grande project is designed to produce about 27 MTPA of LNG through five roughly 5.4-MTPA trains.

NextDecade Announces 1.0 MTPA LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with ExxonMobil

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Louise Heavens)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.