NextDecade signs 20-year LNG supply contract with Exxon Mobil

July 27 (Reuters) - NextDecade Corp NEXT.O said on Wednesday it will supply 1 million metric tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a unit of Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N for 20 years from its Rio Grande LNG export project in Brownsville, Texas.

