NextDecade signs 20-year LNG supply contract with Exxon Mobil

July 27 (Reuters) - NextDecade Corp NEXT.O said on Wednesday it will supply 1 million metric tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a unit of Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N for 20 years from its Rio Grande LNG export project in Brownsville, Texas.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.