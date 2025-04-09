NextDecade Signs 20-Year LNG Supply Agreement With Aramco

NextDecade Corporation NEXT recently announced a significant 20-year sale and purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Aramco for liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Rio Grande LNG Facility in Texas. Per the terms of the agreement, Aramco will purchase 1.2 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG from Train 4 on a free-on-board basis, with pricing indexed to the Henry Hub’s benchmark price. This agreement is subject to a favorable Final Investment Decision (FID) on Train 4. NextDecade’s share price surged significantly following the announcement.

An Insight Into NEXT’s Rio Grande LNG Project

Situated on a 984-acre site at the Port of Brownsville, Rio Grande LNG is the largest privately funded LNG project in Texas that is set to benefit from Trump’s push to establish U.S. energy dominance. The project benefits from its proximity to the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford shale, ensuring a steady supply of natural gas with minimal weather disruptions compared to other Gulf Coast locations. The fully operational Rio Grande LNG project will have the potential to deliver enough energy to heat and cool the equivalent of nearly 34 million U.S. households annually.

With construction of Phase 1 underway, NextDecade is advancing its commercialization efforts. In June 2024, NEXT finalized a non-binding heads of agreement with Aramco for 1.2 mtpa of LNG from the fourth train. This was followed by a similar deal secured with ADNOC.

NEXT’s Rio Grande LNG project encountered several environmental and legal challenges in the past, which resulted in various uncertainties related to project construction. It was only recently that the company received legal clearance ensuring that construction at the Texas-based LNG facility can proceed without any legal roadblocks.

A Major Step for Rio Grande LNG

Train 4 of the Rio Grande LNG project has attracted strong commercial interest, and this deal with Aramco highlights the project's commercial appeal and infrastructure readiness. The company states that its long-term deal with outstanding customers validates the quality of its project.

What’s Next for NEXT?

The path to FID for Train 4 will involve finalizing additional commercial agreements and securing the necessary capital. With Aramco now on board as a long-term customer, the project is well-positioned to move forward confidently.

In 2025, NextDecade is set to finalize an engineering, procurement and construction contract for Train 5. The company is also planning further expansion, with Train 6 pre-filing expected in 2025 and full application filing in early 2026. Meanwhile, development and permitting processes for Trains 7 and 8 are in progress, positioning the Rio Grande LNG facility as a major global LNG hub.

NEXT’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Houston, TX-based NextDecade is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. Currently, NEXT has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some top-ranked stocks like Expand Energy Corporation EXE, Prairie Operating Co. PROP and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD.While Expand Energy and Prairie Operating currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Enterprise Products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The U.S.-based Expand Energy is a leading natural gas producer formed through the merger of Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company. EXE is positioned as the largest natural gas producer in the country, leveraging a vast asset base across the prolific Haynesville and Appalachian shale plays. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXE’s 2025 earnings indicates 422.70% year-over-year growth.

Houston-based Prairie Operating is an independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of proven, producing oil and natural gas resources. Currently, PROP is valued at 116.57M. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PROP’s 2025 earnings indicates 334.29% year-over-year growth.

Enterprise Products Partners operates a comprehensive midstream energy network that spans natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products. EPD's recent Piñon Midstream acquisition enhances its midstream capabilities in the Permian Basin. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD’s 2025 earnings indicates 8.18% year-over-year growth.

