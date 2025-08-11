NextDecade Secures $3 Bln Investment For Rio Grande LNG Project

(RTTNews) - Natural gas company NextDecade (NEXT), on Monday announced that it will receive up to $3 billion in equity commitments from TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) to finance the fourth liquefaction train at its Rio Grande LNG export project in Texas.

Under the deals, TotalEnergies' subsidiary Global LNG North America will invest about $300 million for a 10% stake, while GIP V Velocity Aggregator T4 will commit roughly $1.5 billion for a 50% stake. Once GIP achieves certain returns, its share will drop to 30%.

NextDecade, through its subsidiary ND Train 4 Member, will contribute up to $1.2 billion for a 40% stake, which will increase to 60% after GIP's returns threshold is met.

The funding will cover construction of Train 4 and related common facilities. The agreements also allow for other investors, including MIC TI Holding Company 2 RSC Limited, to join the financial consortium.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.