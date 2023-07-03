NextDecade (NEXT) Progresses With Rio Grande LNG, Sets FID

U.S.-based LNG developer NextDecade Corporation NEXT has reached a significant milestone with its Rio Grande project as it received binding commitments from a syndicate of lenders. The pledges, in conjunction with expected equity financing for the project, provide the necessary financial support to proceed with a positive final investment decision (“FID”) for the first three liquefaction trains (Phase 1) at the Rio Grande LNG export facility in Brownsville, TX. Further, this achievement brings the company closer to its goal of becoming a prominent player in the LNG market.



Rio Grande LNG — a strategic undertaking by NextDecade — is poised to make a significant impact on the energy landscape. The project combines various elements to create a lower carbon-intensive LNG for global markets. Through the integration of emission-reduction measures, such as carbon capture and storage, the utilization of responsibly sourced gas, and NextDecade's commitment to employing net-zero electricity, Rio Grande aims to produce fuel with reduced carbon emissions. This approach aligns with the growing global demand for cleaner energy solutions and highlights NEXT’s dedication to environmental sustainability.



Phase 1 of the Rio Grande LNG project has already secured long-term sale and purchase agreements for the sale of 16.2 million tonnes per annum (“MTPA”) of LNG, which represents an impressive 92% of the nameplate capacity. This strong commitment from buyers has played a crucial role in attracting the support of leading lenders from across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America. The lender group's involvement also underscores the confidence in NextDecade's project and its potential for success.



The company targets reaching FID for Phase 1 in early July, following which NextDecade plans to proceed with the development of additional liquefaction trains. The completion of the Rio Grande LNG project will enable NextDecade to export up to 27 MTPA of low carbon-intensive LNG annually, catering to the growing demand for cleaner energy sources worldwide.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

