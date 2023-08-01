NextDecade (NEXT) Price Target Increased by 7.23% to 9.08

The average one-year price target for NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) has been revised to 9.08 / share. This is an increase of 7.23% from the prior estimate of 8.47 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.98% from the latest reported closing price of 5.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextDecade. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEXT is 0.71%, an increase of 50.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 125,918K shares. The put/call ratio of NEXT is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

York Capital Management Global Advisors holds 57,320K shares representing 23.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Valinor Management holds 14,862K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bardin Hill Management Partners holds 9,570K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 3,388K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,402K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXT by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Catalyst Capital Advisors holds 2,768K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXT by 93,756.07% over the last quarter.

NextDecade Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NextDecade Corporation is committed to providing the world access to cleaner energy. NextDecade, through its wholly owned subsidiaries Rio Grande LNG and NEXT Carbon Solutions, is developing a 27 mtpa LNG export facility in South Texas along with one of the largest carbon capture and storage projects in North America. The Rio Grande LNG facility is expected to be the largest and greenest U.S. LNG export solution linking Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale natural gas to the global LNG market. NextDecade is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

