NextDecade Names John Zuklic New CFO, Succeeding Mike Mott; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - NextDecade Corp. (NEXT), an energy company, announced the appointment of John Zuklic as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 6. Zuklic succeeds Mike Mott, who is the current Interim CFO of the company.

In the overnight trading on the Nasdaq, the shares were up 1.07 percent at $8.53, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 2.06 percent higher.

Following the appointment, Mott will return to his previous role as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Transformation.

Zuklic joins NextDecade from Citgo Petroleum Corp., where he has been the CFO since 2020.

Having more than 3 decades of experience in the energy industry, including senior finance roles in several businesses, Zuklic previously worked at Phillip 66, an energy company and its predecessor, ConocoPhillips, as well as ERP Transformation.

The appointment occurs as the firm transforms itself from an LNG development company into an LNG operating company with opportunities towards organic growth.

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