Markets
NEXT

NextDecade CFO Brent Wahl Resigns; Names Mike Mott Interim CFO

October 08, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NextDecade Corp. (NEXT), a liquefied natural gas development company, announced on Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Brent Wahl has resigned with effect from October 20. The company appointed Senior Vice President of Enterprise Transformation, Mike Mott as Interim Chief Financial Officer effective October 20.

Brent Wahl will depart from the company to join a digital infrastructure company and will continue as a consultant until December 31 to ensure a smooth transition.

Mike Mott has extensive experience in the lead financial role and has previously served Chief Financial Officer of LNG Ltd.

The company will begin a thorough search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

Further, the company reaffirmed its expectation to reach a positive final investment decision on Train 5 and related infrastructure at Rio Grande LNG by November 15.

In the pre-market trading, NextDecade is 1.33% lesser at $7.34 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NEXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.