NextDecade CFO Brent Wahl Resigns; Names Mike Mott Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - NextDecade Corp. (NEXT), a liquefied natural gas development company, announced on Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Brent Wahl has resigned with effect from October 20. The company appointed Senior Vice President of Enterprise Transformation, Mike Mott as Interim Chief Financial Officer effective October 20.

Brent Wahl will depart from the company to join a digital infrastructure company and will continue as a consultant until December 31 to ensure a smooth transition.

Mike Mott has extensive experience in the lead financial role and has previously served Chief Financial Officer of LNG Ltd.

The company will begin a thorough search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

Further, the company reaffirmed its expectation to reach a positive final investment decision on Train 5 and related infrastructure at Rio Grande LNG by November 15.

In the pre-market trading, NextDecade is 1.33% lesser at $7.34 on the Nasdaq.

