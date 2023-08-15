NextDecade Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NEXT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.94, changing hands as high as $6.29 per share. NextDecade Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NEXT's low point in its 52 week range is $3.925 per share, with $8.9477 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.05.
