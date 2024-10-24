NEXTDC Updates on Director’s Securities Holdings

Nextdc Limited (AU:NXT) has released an update.

NEXTDC Limited announced a change in director Craig Ian Scroggie’s interest in securities, as 26,538 performance rights lapsed due to unmet vesting conditions. The director’s holdings now consist of 435,511 fully paid ordinary shares and 491,729 performance rights under the company’s Long Term Incentive Program. This update may influence investor perception of NEXTDC’s internal management strategies and their impact on the company’s stock performance.

