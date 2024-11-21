NEXTDC Limited: Leading Australia’s AI Infrastructure Growth

Nextdc Limited (AU:NXT) has released an update.

NEXTDC Limited has achieved a landmark year with record-breaking growth and strategic expansion, as the company contracted more new business in the past year than in the previous decade. As the demand for AI and cloud computing surges, NEXTDC is poised to meet this with its robust digital infrastructure, especially as it becomes the first Australian data centre operator certified under NVIDIA’s DGX ‘AI Factory’ standard. Positioned at the forefront of AI innovation, NEXTDC is set to capitalize on the growing AI market in Australia, driving forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

