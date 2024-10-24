News & Insights

Nextdc Limited Announces New Security Quotation

October 24, 2024 — 12:24 am EDT

Nextdc Limited (AU:NXT) has released an update.

Nextdc Limited has announced the quotation of 46,333 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move indicates the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize its workforce while potentially increasing its market liquidity. Investors might find this development an intriguing aspect of Nextdc’s strategic growth plans.

