NEXTDC Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 20, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

Nextdc Limited (AU:NXT) has released an update.

NEXTDC Limited invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, offering both in-person attendance at its S3 Data Centre in Artarmon, NSW, and virtual participation via an online platform. Shareholders are encouraged to engage actively through voting and real-time questions during this hybrid meeting format.

For further insights into AU:NXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

