NEXTDC Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Nextdc Limited (AU:NXT) has released an update.

NEXTDC Limited invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, offering both in-person attendance at its S3 Data Centre in Artarmon, NSW, and virtual participation via an online platform. Shareholders are encouraged to engage actively through voting and real-time questions during this hybrid meeting format.

For further insights into AU:NXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.