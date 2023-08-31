NEXTDC (ASX:NXT) Price Target Increased by 7.65% to 15.03

The average one-year price target for NEXTDC (ASX:NXT) has been revised to 15.03 / share. This is an increase of 7.65% from the prior estimate of 13.96 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.37 to a high of 19.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.76% from the latest reported closing price of 13.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in NEXTDC. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXT is 0.45%, a decrease of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.01% to 44,517K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,968K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,006K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 8.04% over the last quarter.

VCRCX - MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund Class C holds 4,563K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,693K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 0.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,062K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,501K shares, representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 32.39% over the last quarter.

TWIEX - International Growth Fund Investor Class holds 3,328K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,820K shares, representing an increase of 15.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 43.54% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,672K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,964K shares, representing a decrease of 48.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 23.10% over the last quarter.

