NEXTDC (ASX:NXT) Price Target Increased by 7.25% to 13.74

The average one-year price target for NEXTDC (ASX:NXT) has been revised to 13.74 / share. This is an increase of 7.25% from the prior estimate of 12.81 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.63 to a high of 19.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.58% from the latest reported closing price of 11.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in NEXTDC. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXT is 0.45%, a decrease of 5.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.77% to 53,883K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRVR - Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF holds 6,264K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,620K shares, representing an increase of 10.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 1.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,006K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,080K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 12.08% over the last quarter.

VCRCX - MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund Class C holds 4,693K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,593K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 23.36% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 4,641K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,013K shares, representing an increase of 13.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 18.25% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,450K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,373K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 4.80% over the last quarter.

