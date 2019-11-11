NextCure Stock Collapses After New Cancer Drug Data

Shares of biotech firm NextCure were down 50% on Monday as new data on the company’s experimental cancer treatment tempered last week’s enthusiasm, when the company’s stock leapt nearly 250% in a single day.

Shares of biotech firm NextCure were down 50% on Monday as new data on the company’s experimental cancer treatment tempered last week’s enthusiasm, when the company’s stock leapt nearly 250% in a single day.

Shares of biotech firm NextCure were down 50% on Monday as new data on the company’s experimental cancer treatment tempered last week’s enthusiasm, when the company’s stock leapt nearly 250% in a single day.

NextCure (ticker: NXTC) stock jumped last week on news that an early-stage study of the company’s experimental immuno-oncology drug, called NC318, showed promise in certain cancers. Yet when the company released further data on Saturday at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer meeting, the enthusiasm appeared to evaporate.

The dramatic market moves on the early data are somewhat puzzling. On November 5, SVB Leerink analyst Daina Graybosch said that the market reaction was a sign of a “thirst for clear signals of activity in immuno-oncology (IO) after years of disappointing data from next-generation checkpoints and difficult-to-interpret combination data.” But Graybosch warned even then that the NC318 data was a “very early signal,” and she wrote then that she was assuming no responses besides those reported in non-small cell lung cancer.

NextCure went public earlier this year, with its lockup period expiring November 5, just as the initial data was released, which may have impacted the sharp price fluctuations.

In its November 9 release, the company said that of the 49 patients dosed with the drug, one had seen complete response, and one had seen partial response. The data also showed that those two responses had occurred in patients who received the lowest dose offered in the trial.

This news appears not to have been able to sustain the investor expectations built up over the past week.

NC318 is a monoclonal antibody designed to block immune suppression by so-called Siglec-15 proteins. It would target cancers resistant to treatment by so-called PD-1 PD-L1 inhibitors, the immuno-oncology drug class that includes Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Opdivo.

NextCure executives will have an opportunity to repair the narrative after the market close this afternoon, when the company is expected to report its quarterly earnings.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.