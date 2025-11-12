Markets
NextCure Shares Jump 15% After Private Placement Announcement

November 12, 2025 — 01:16 pm EST

(RTTNews) - NextCure, Inc. (NXTC) rose 14.88% to $9.61, up $1.24, after announcing it has entered into a private placement of approximately $21.5 million, issuing 2,523,477 shares of common stock or pre-funded warrants at $8.52 per share to healthcare-focused institutional investors.

The funding, expected to close on or about November 13, 2025, will extend the company's cash runway into the first half of 2027 and support its two antibody-drug-conjugate programs targeting CDH6 (SIM0505) and B7-H4 (LNCB74).

On the day of the announcement, NXTC experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors reacted to the news. The stock's 52-week range is $2.65 - $9.61.

