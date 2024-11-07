NextCure reports Q3 EPS (41c), consensus (34c)

“The November SITC presentation of LNCB74 preclinical data will highlight the differentiation of our B7-H4 ADC from other ADC’s that also target B7-H4. We plan to file an IND in the fourth quarter of this year and advance into Phase 1, shortly following receipt of an FDA safe-to-proceed letter,” said Michael Richman, NextCure’s (NXTC) president and CEO. “Additionally, while the NC410 combo has shown encouraging Phase 1b clinical activity in both ovarian cancer and CRC patients, we plan to conclude the current trial and seek a partner to advance the program, allowing us to focus our resources on advancing the development of LNCB74.”

