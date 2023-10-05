Nextcure (NXTC) Price Target Increased by 26.67% to 6.46

The average one-year price target for Nextcure (NASDAQ:NXTC) has been revised to 6.46 / share. This is an increase of 26.67% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 389.39% from the latest reported closing price of 1.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nextcure. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXTC is 0.02%, an increase of 41.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 13,609K shares. The put/call ratio of NXTC is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,711K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,672K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,409K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXTC by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 556K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 530K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nextcure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through its proprietary FIND-IO™ platform, NextCure studies various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunomedicines. Its initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.