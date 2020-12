NextCure (NXTC) in Focus: Stock Moves 7.6% Higher

NextCure, Inc. NXTC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continue the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 10.4% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of two increase and decrease over the past few months, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

NextCure currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

NextCure, Inc. Price

NextCure, Inc. price | NextCure, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical sector is Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARPO, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

