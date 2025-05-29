NextCure, Inc. and LigaChem Biosciences Announce Phase 1 Study of LNCB74, a B7-H4 Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate, to be Presented at ASCO 2025

NextCure and LigaChemBio announce Phase 1 study of LNCB74 targeting advanced solid tumors, presenting results at ASCO 2025.

NextCure, Inc. and LigaChem Biosciences, Inc. have announced a Phase 1 clinical trial for LNCB74, a B7-H4 targeted antibody-drug conjugate aimed at treating various advanced solid tumors. The study, currently in the dose escalation phase, assesses LNCB74's safety and efficacy as a monotherapy in patients with conditions like platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and treatment-refractory breast cancer. A trial progress poster will be presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting on June 2, 2025. The company's chief medical officer highlighted the promising safety profile and anti-tumor activity of LNCB74 based on preclinical studies, noting B7-H4's potential as a target due to its high expression in tumors and limited presence in normal tissues.

Potential Positives

LNCB74 is undergoing a Phase 1 study, highlighting NextCure's commitment to developing novel cancer therapies.

The presentation of trial results at ASCO emphasizes the significance and visibility of LNCB74 in the oncology community.

Preclinical studies indicate that LNCB74 has a superior safety profile and potent anti-tumor activity, suggesting strong potential for therapeutic success.

The ongoing enrollment in the study showcases active progress in clinical development, a positive indicator for stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

The company acknowledges a history of significant losses and a lack of approved products for commercial sale, which could raise concerns about its financial stability and viability.

The press release highlights substantial risks and uncertainties associated with clinical development, potentially deterring investors and stakeholders from having confidence in the company's future prospects.

Forward-looking statements contain disclaimers suggesting that early clinical data may not be confirmed, which could undermine trust in the efficacy and safety of LNCB74 before further results are available.

FAQ

What is LNCB74 and its significance?

LNCB74 is a B7-H4 targeted antibody-drug conjugate undergoing a Phase 1 study to treat various advanced solid tumors.

When will the LNCB74 study results be presented?

The results will be presented on June 2, 2025, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

Who is conducting the LNCB74 study?

The study is being conducted by NextCure, Inc. in collaboration with LigaChem Biosciences, Inc.

What types of cancer does LNCB74 target?

LNCB74 targets advanced solid tumors, including ovarian, breast, endometrial, biliary tract cancers, and squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

How can I learn more about NextCure's research?

You can find more information about NextCure's research and therapies by visiting their website at www.nextcure.com.

Poster to be presented June 2, 2025, 1:30 pm-4:30 pm CT













BELTSVILLE, Md., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NextCure, Inc.



(Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class and best-in-class therapies to treat cancer, together with LigaChem Biosciences, Inc. (LigaChemBio) announced that a trial in progress poster from the Phase 1 study evaluating LNCB74, a B7-H4 targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago.





The Phase 1 study is evaluating LNCB74 as monotherapy in participants with advanced solid tumors, including platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, treatment-refractory breast cancer, endometrial cancer, biliary tract cancer, and squamous non-small cell lung cancer. The trial includes dose escalation and dose expansion and optimization phases. The study is currently enrolling in dose escalation.





"B7-H4 represents an attractive target for ADC therapy given its high expression in multiple tumor types and limited expression in normal tissues," said Udayan Guha, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of NextCure. "LNCB74 has demonstrated a superior safety profile in preclinical studies and potent anti-tumor activity across multiple models, making it a promising therapeutic candidate for patients with B7-H4-expressing solid tumors."





Details of the presentation are as follows:







Title



A Phase 1 Dose Escalation and Dose Expansion Study for LNCB74, A B7-H4





Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate, As Monotherapy In Participants With Advanced Solid Tumor







Date and Time



: June 2, 2025, 1:30 pm-4:30 pm CT







Session



: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology







Abstract Number



: TPS3167







About NextCure, Inc.











NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on advancing innovative medicines that treat cancer patients that do not respond to, or have disease progression on, current therapies, through the use of differentiated mechanisms of actions including antibody-drug conjugates, antibodies and proteins. We focus on advancing therapies that leverage our core strengths in understanding biological pathways and biomarkers, the interactions of cells, including in the tumor microenvironment, and the role each interaction plays in a biologic response.



www.nextcure.com









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “hope,” “forward” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about NextCure’s plans, objectives, and intentions with respect to the discovery of immunomedicine targets and the discovery and development of immunomedicines. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: our limited operating history and no products approved for commercial sale; our history of significant losses; our need to obtain additional financing; risks related to clinical development, including that early clinical data may not be confirmed by later clinical results; risks that pre-clinical research may not be confirmed in clinical trials; risks related to marketing approval and commercialization; and the unproven approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our FIND-IO platform. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect NextCure’s actual results are described in NextCure’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including NextCure’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. NextCure assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, even if expectations change.







Investor Inquiries







Timothy Mayer, Ph.D.





NextCure, Inc.





Chief Operating Officer





(240) 762-6486







IR@nextcure.com





