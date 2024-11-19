NextCure announces preclinical data on NC605

NextCure (NXTC) announced the presentation of preclinical data demonstrating that treatment with NC605, a novel anti-Siglec-15 (S15) antibody, resulted in enhanced generation of quality bone with better mechanical properties, in an oral presentation at the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Federation Europe virtual Investigator Meeting on November 15th, 2024. These results demonstrate that NC605 is a highly effective treatment for Osteogenesis Imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease in a well-established model of disease. Key findings include: In the treated mice, 90% of male oim and 80% of female oim, had no fractures post-sacrifice, compared to 85% and 55% in the control groups, respectively. For the treated oim population, both sexes showed: Increased trabecular and cortical tissue mineral density. Increased cortical bone mineral density. Collectively, all changes resulted in overall enhanced bone quality with better mechanical properties. In contrast, only the treated male oim population showed: Increased trabecular bone volume fraction, including an increase in the number of trabeculae and a decreased separation between trabeculae. Increased cortical thickness. Collectively, the changes resulted in an increase of max load and stiffness, measures of mechanical bone strength.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NXTC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.