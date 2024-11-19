News & Insights

Stocks

NextCure announces preclinical data on NC605

November 19, 2024 — 08:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

NextCure (NXTC) announced the presentation of preclinical data demonstrating that treatment with NC605, a novel anti-Siglec-15 (S15) antibody, resulted in enhanced generation of quality bone with better mechanical properties, in an oral presentation at the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Federation Europe virtual Investigator Meeting on November 15th, 2024. These results demonstrate that NC605 is a highly effective treatment for Osteogenesis Imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease in a well-established model of disease. Key findings include: In the treated mice, 90% of male oim and 80% of female oim, had no fractures post-sacrifice, compared to 85% and 55% in the control groups, respectively. For the treated oim population, both sexes showed: Increased trabecular and cortical tissue mineral density. Increased cortical bone mineral density. Collectively, all changes resulted in overall enhanced bone quality with better mechanical properties. In contrast, only the treated male oim population showed: Increased trabecular bone volume fraction, including an increase in the number of trabeculae and a decreased separation between trabeculae. Increased cortical thickness. Collectively, the changes resulted in an increase of max load and stiffness, measures of mechanical bone strength.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NXTC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NXTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.