NextCure And Avere Therapeutics Announce Merger To Advance Oral IL-23 Therapy; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - NextCure, Inc. (NXTC) has entered into a definitive all-stock merger agreement with privately-held Avere Therapeutics, Inc., a biotech firm focused on oral therapies for IL-23 driven inflammatory diseases.

The combined company will operate as Avere Therapeutics, Inc. and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "AVRX" upon closing, expected in the second half of 2026. Avere's lead program, AVR-001, is a differentiated oral peptide IL-23 receptor antagonist. Early Phase 1b data supports its potential as a convenient, once-weekly oral therapy. The merger combines Avere's pipeline with NextCure's public market infrastructure to accelerate AVR-001's development.

The transaction is supported by a concurrent $320 million private placement led by Fairmount and Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., alongside major institutional investors including Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, General Atlantic, Wellington Management, and RTW Investments. The financing includes $251 million in convertible notes to be exchanged for common stock at closing. This capital is expected to fund operations through a Phase 2b readout in psoriasis, initiation of a Phase 3 trial in psoriasis, and a Phase 2b trial in ulcerative colitis.

The combined company will be led by Andrew Cheng, MD, PhD, as CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board, joined by Kitty Yale as Chief Development Officer, William White, as CFO and Head of Corporate Development, and Brett Pletcher, General Counsel. This team previously guided Akero Therapeutics from pre-IPO through its $5.2 billion sale to Novo Nordisk in 2025.

NXTC has traded between $1.55 and $15.74 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $2.18, up 10.66%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $8.33, up 281.44%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.