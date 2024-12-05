NextCure Advances with New Cancer Drug Application

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NextCure, Inc. is making strides in the financial markets with its new Investigational New Drug Application for LNCB74, targeting breast, endometrial, and ovarian cancers. This innovative antibody-drug conjugate employs a unique glucuronidase linker for enhanced safety and efficacy. With promising preclinical results and a strategic collaboration with LegoChemBio, the company is poised to initiate Phase 1 trials in early 2025, potentially offering a significant investment opportunity for those interested in groundbreaking cancer therapies.

