NextCure Advances with New Cancer Drug Application

December 05, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

NextCure ( (NXTC) ) has provided an announcement.

NextCure, Inc. is making strides in the financial markets with its new Investigational New Drug Application for LNCB74, targeting breast, endometrial, and ovarian cancers. This innovative antibody-drug conjugate employs a unique glucuronidase linker for enhanced safety and efficacy. With promising preclinical results and a strategic collaboration with LegoChemBio, the company is poised to initiate Phase 1 trials in early 2025, potentially offering a significant investment opportunity for those interested in groundbreaking cancer therapies.

