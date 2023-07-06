Nextage (TYO:3186) Price Target Increased by 7.21% to 3,791.00

The average one-year price target for Nextage (TYO:3186) has been revised to 3,791.00 / share. This is an increase of 7.21% from the prior estimate of 3,536.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,030.00 to a high of 5,250.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.19% from the latest reported closing price of 3,320.00 / share.

Nextage Maintains 0.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.96%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nextage. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3186 is 0.12%, a decrease of 15.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.69% to 17,395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,415K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,070K shares, representing an increase of 20.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3186 by 27.96% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 3,109K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,643K shares, representing an increase of 15.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3186 by 3.41% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 2,318K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares, representing an increase of 44.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3186 by 44.81% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 1,036K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 478K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

