NEXTAGE Co. (NXAGF) Price Target Decreased by 26.18% to 12.95

The average one-year price target for NEXTAGE Co. (OTCPK:NXAGF) has been revised to $12.95 / share. This is a decrease of 26.18% from the prior estimate of $17.55 dated July 4, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.12 to a high of $22.09 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.82% from the latest reported closing price of $17.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in NEXTAGE Co.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXAGF is 0.08%, an increase of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 10,712K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 4,100K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,123K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXAGF by 0.63% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,536K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,497K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXAGF by 12.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 673K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares , representing an increase of 23.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXAGF by 20.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 419K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 23.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXAGF by 38.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 310K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares , representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXAGF by 8.11% over the last quarter.

