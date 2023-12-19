Next Year’s Magnificent 7 Could All Be Financial Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Financial stocks are finally getting some love. The collapse in bond yields since November and the about-face by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell lit some fire under the value bulls. Now, when we look at the ratio of financial stocks to tech stocks, it’s clear that the real beneficiary here of financial conditions easing are, surprise surprise, the banks themselves.

When we zoom out, financial stocks look interesting as a potential sector leader.

Financials relative to Technology appear to be bottoming.



The memory of the regional bank crisis in March still haunts the sector, serving as a reminder of the vulnerability of financial institutions to sudden shifts in economic conditions and market sentiment. The crisis highlighted the risks inherent in banking operations and regulatory frameworks, shaking investor confidence.

But let’s face it, people seemingly forgot about the crisis once AI mania took over. It’s been an unloved sector, and despite my lingering concerns of a credit event, it’s hard to argue against financial stocks here.

For now, this investor behavior suggests a transition from a momentum-driven market, where growth stocks like technology reigned supreme, to a value-driven market, where the fundamentals of earnings, dividends, and valuations take center stage. That style shift from growth to value could be tectonic and allow for some significant catch-up trades relative to technology.

The financial sector’s path forward is a balancing act between short-term tailwinds and long-term headwinds. The current positive trend is still fragile, supported by the relief of declining rates but overshadowed by the potential for a credit crunch and the lingering effects of past crises.

Ask yourself what spooked the Fed, and if the central bank agrees with me around the risks of a potential credit event. If so, that explains their pivot.

The Bottom Line

Bottom line here? The recent performance of the financial sector is a microcosm of the broader market’s complexities and shifting sands. As rates fall, financials are indeed enjoying a resurgence, but the sector is not without its challenges. Falling rates usually aren’t a good thing for the stock market despite the popular narrative. The biggest intermediate-term threat remains a credit event, and the memory of past crises casts a shadow over the sector’s current run.

If the value-driven market rotation continues to gain traction, the financial sector could solidify its position as a cornerstone of investor portfolios, representing a sea change in market dynamics after a prolonged period of growth dominance. I remain skeptical long term, but the short-term potential is very real now, and potentially very early.

