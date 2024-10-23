News & Insights

Next Technology Holding Appoints New CFO

October 23, 2024 — 05:29 pm EDT

The latest announcement is out from Next Technology Holding ( (NXTT) ).

Next Technology Holding Inc. has appointed Ms. Eve Chan as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective October 21, 2024, following the resignation of Mr. Ken Tsang. Ms. Chan brings over 15 years of diverse financial expertise, having worked in various industries across multiple countries, including BTC mining and property development. Her extensive experience in corporate restructuring and compliance positions her as a valuable asset to the company’s financial leadership.

