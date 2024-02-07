News & Insights

Next stop for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film: Disney+

February 07, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film will start streaming next month on Disney+ with the addition of five songs that were not shown in theaters, Walt Disney DIS.N said on Wednesday.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 15, Disney said. Acoustic performances of "Cardigan" and four other songs will be added to the version that played in cinemas last year.

The Eras Tour movie has collected $261.7 million at movie box offices, making it the highest-grossing concert film in history.

The tour itself, which resumed this week in Tokyo, is the world's highest-grossing concert tour with more than $1 billion in ticket sales. The show features songs from throughout the 34-year-old singer's career.

Swift just made history at the Grammys, winning an unprecedented fourth album of the year honor on Sunday.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles Editing by Matthew Lewis)

