Next Singapore leader has his work cut out

MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Singapore’s new succession plan resolves a big uncertainty for the $380 billion economy. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in the job for nearly 18 years and counting, will be succeeded https://www.pmo.gov.sg/Newsroom/Press-conference-on-the-Leader-of-the-4G-on-16-April-2022 by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong either before or after the general election due in 2025. That's assuming their People’s Action Party, in power since independence in 1965, wins the ballot.

After a rare hiccup in which an earlier candidate unexpectedly pulled out, Wong's selection clears the deck for the PAP to tackle challenges to the city state's social compact. Singapore is changing. It's becoming a base for more rich Chinese even as it leans West diplomatically. Lee, Wong and their colleagues need to ensure the 80% of the population living in government-developed housing aren’t priced out of the market and don't lose employment opportunities to foreigners.

Having tightened requirements for work visas, next up will be finding more ways to extract cash from the wealthy without jeopardising Singapore’s appeal. Another task is to avoid Beijing getting prickly about how the hub is helping Chinese capitalists hedge against their own government’s policies. The Lion City's current and future leaders have plenty to do. (By Una Galani)

