Next Science Ltd’s XPERIENCE Shows Zero Infection Rate

Next Science Ltd has announced the publication of a study showing that its XPERIENCE™ surgical irrigant achieved a zero percent infection rate in knee and hip replacements, outperforming traditional methods. This breakthrough positions the company as a disruptive force in the medical technology sector, enhancing its appeal to investors intrigued by innovative healthcare solutions. The peer-reviewed findings could potentially challenge standard surgical protocols, highlighting the effectiveness of Next Science’s XBIO™ technology.

