Next Q3 Full Price Sales Up 10.5%; Raises FY Profit Before Tax Guidance

(RTTNews) - Next (NXT.L) reported that, in the thirteen weeks to 25 October, NEXT full price sales were up 10.5% from last year. Sales in the UK were up 5.4% from last year. For the fourth quarter, the Group upgraded sales guidance to 7.0%, from 4.5%.

For the full year 2025/26, the Group now expects profit before tax of 1.135 billion pounds, revised from prior guidance of 1.105 billion pounds. NEXT full price sales are now projected to rise 9.7%, revised from previous guidance of 7.5%. Total Group sales - including markdown & investments - are now projected to be 6.87 billion pounds, updated from prior guidance of 6.72 billion pounds.

