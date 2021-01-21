Next pulls out of joint bid for Topshop - Sky News

Jan 21 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Next Plc NXT.L has pulled out of the bidding for brands owned by Philip Green's Arcadia Group, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Next had launched a joint bid in December with American investment firm Davidson Kempner Capital Management to gain control of the collapsed fashion chain.

Next's withdrawal may clear the way for Chinese retailer Shein to buy Topshop for more than 300 million pounds ($411.57 million), Sky News said.

Topshop and Topman owner Arcadia went into administration in November, putting over 13,000 jobs at risk and becoming Britain's biggest corporate casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next, Davidson Kempner and Topshop were not immediately available for comment.

